Montrose Regional Airport puts on sixth annual Tribute to Aviation event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend was the 6th annual Tribute to Aviation 2-day event put on by Montrose Regional Airport.

The much anticipated tribute to aviation signature event featured a static display of various military aircraft. Meaning, there was little movement involved. But most of the aircraft were open for spectators to tour. As well as speak with pilots & crew. The event was both entertaining & inspiring. For adults looking to learn to fly, and also for kids interested in an aviation career. The U.S. Army Parachute Team called the Golden Knights even demonstrated a jump at 2p.m. both days of the event.

Everyone was so excited to be in attendance after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Both civilians & military veterans alike came out to see & tour some military aircraft. Both past & present. As well as speak with active military personnel.

“This event for our community is one of the highlights,” said Montrose County Public Information Officer Katie Yergensen. “It’s by far the largest event for the Montrose community. The airport is really proud to put this on & attract individuals from across the Western Slope to showcase & display careers in aviation whether it be military careers or general aviation careers.”

The event also had a learn to fly area, with information for pilot’s lessons. As well as educational areas to learn about aviation careers.

“Montrose County is home to a large number of veterans,” said Yergensen. “We are grateful for their service & dedication to our country. Naturally we attract a large number of military aircraft. So a lot of our veterans want to come out, perhaps some of them have served, flown, or had missions in these aircraft. It’s kind of nice to relive some of those memories & see those aircraft again. So we’re proud to make that happen.”

The featured aircraft this year is the B52 Bomber that has been in operation since the 1950s. The 6th annual Tribute to Aviation event is the biggest event in Montrose County. Over 20,000 people came out to the event this weekend. As aviation remains a key industry in both today’s society & the military.

“I loved the military, I was proud to serve my country,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Don Archer. “I remember some of these planes & I really enjoy being here. Meeting all the great people that are coming by, and they share their stories with me. It makes my day complete.”

