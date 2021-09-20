Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Sept. 17, Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presented the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of a significant loss of data found within the Mesa Co. voting systems.

The evidence Peters gave to the board is a 83-page report of forensic examination and analysis. According to Peters, it was prepared by Doug Gould, the cyber forensic expert retained to advise her in accordance with her duties as the county’s Chief Election Official.

The Sec. of State has stripped Clerk Peters of her election supervision authorities. In Aug. the Mesa Co. Board of Commissioners appointed Wayne Williams as the county’s Designated Election Official.

The report claims, “forensic examination found that election records, including data described in the Federal Election Commission’s 2002 Voting Systems Stands (VSS) mandated by Colorado law as certification requirements for Colorado voting systems, have been destroyed on the Mesa County’s voting system, by the system vendor and the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.” The report then continues by naming concerns for possible data destruction in other counties.

The report also claims a total of 28,989 logfiles were deleted. According to the report, these logfiles are required to reconstruct the function of and events taking place on the voting systems, and based upon information provided by legal counsel, must, by law, be preserved.

According to the analysis summary of the report, it asserts that “deleted data is critical to any effort to reconstruct events taking place on the voting systems, and to determine if unauthorized access or operation of the voting systems took place. Furthermore, the EMS server application logging functions are configured to ‘Overwrite events as needed’ if arbitrarily-selected file storage sizes are exceeded, which could predictably and likely has resulted in the systematic, automated deletion of logfile content comprising election-related data.”

In the report’s conclusion, it claims that election-related data and election data that is explicitly required to be preserved was destroyed in violation of law. Furthermore, the report asserts that the specific configuration settings of the server have likely not been met despite this system having been certified and thereby approved for use in Colorado by the Colorado Secretary of State.

The report concludes by stating, “Further investigation is required to determine the full scope of non-compliance with legal mandates for voting systems and election records, and whether the non-compliance is deliberate or simply negligent.”

