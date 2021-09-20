Fire breaks out at Prospector Point Apartments

Advertisement

By Bernie Lange and Adam Woodbrey
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATED- One person is dead and six others were displaced after a fire broke out at the Prospector Point Apartment complex at 555 Highway 50 around 9:30 last night.

Grand Junction Fire says when crews arrived on scene they were quickly able to extinguish the flames so they didn’t spread to other nearby buildings. Of the 11 units in the building, six of them sustained substantial damage.

Once the fire was extinguished firefighters found one adult dead inside one unit. GJFD says the six other individuals who were displaced were uninjured. The American Red Cross has also responded to give aid to those who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

