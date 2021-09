GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews responded to a fire at the Prospector Motel at 547 Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa Sunday night.

6 units have been impacted by the fire. It is unknown if there are any injuries. Very few details are being released so far. Stay connected to NBC11news.com for updates.

