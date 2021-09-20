Advertisement

Color Weekend 2021

Good news! Color Weekend is this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.
Colorado Color Weekend
Colorado Color Weekend(Dieter Heinrich | KKCO/KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans can rejoice for the return of Color Weekend!

Residents of Colorado look forward to the brilliant display of color from Colorado’s trees every year. This year the wait is over as Color Weekend is this upcoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

Caption

Colorado is famous for its September colors and to celebrate, Powderhorn Mountain Resort is inviting residents and visitors to experience the fall colors on the Grand Mesa with a scenic lift ride. Tickets for the lift are $19 per person.

For more details and to purchase lift tickets, please visit powderhorn.com/colorweekend.

Residents and visitors can also experience Color Weekend by taking their own scenic drive up on the Grand Mesa and enjoying the beautiful display of Colorado’s colors.

