Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 18th
Football, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball Highlights
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Varsity Football, CMU Football and Soccer, UC Boulder football.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Football
Chatfield 28, Fruita 7
NCAA Football
Colorado Mesa 56, New Mexico Highlands 37
Minnesota 30, Colorado 0
RMAC Soccer
Colorado Mesa 1, Fort Hays State 2
