Advertisement

Comic Con came to the Grand Valley Saturday

Comic con Grand Junction
Comic con Grand Junction(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Comic Con came to the Grand Junction Convention Center on Saturday. The event was put on by Mesa County Libraries.

Everyone was so excited to be back after it being cancelled for the last two years.

Comic Con had costume contests for both kids, teens, & adults. As well as a variety of panels, vendors, & filmmakers. Also present, local artists and crafters selling unique gifts.

“It is so great, people get so excited coming out here dressing up in costumes & connecting with other people in the same costume or in the same fandom,” said Mesa County Libraries Associate Director Shana Wade. “And being themselves & connecting with others & everyone gets so excited & it’s a fun vibe for the whole day.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airplane crash northeast of Delta, Colorado
Small plane crash outside of Delta results in fatality
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests connected to stolen vehicle
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Bureau of Land Management headquarters will move back to D.C.
TikTok logo
Viral TikTok trend encourages kids to vandalize schools

Latest News

Authorities removed the vehicle from the canal on Sat., Sept. 18.
Car found submerged in Grand Junction canal
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
Senator Michael Bennet
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet hosts a roundtable discussion on child tax credit
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)
In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud