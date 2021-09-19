Colorado Mountain Winefest uncorks it’s first day of the 2 day festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is the first day of the 2-day Colorado Mountain Winefest. It’s the 30th anniversary of the festival being in the Grand Valley.

Everyone was so excited to be in attendance after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Normally the festival is only 1 day. But due to COVID-safety concerns, organizers expanded it to be a 2-day festival to help with social distancing, and to coincide with Colorado wine week.

“Everybody’s been really excited to celebrate the event & come back together & cheers to Colorado wine & get together in a beautiful festival & park to get together & drink & celebrate,” said Colorado Mountain Winefest Executive Director Cassidee Shull.

Colorado Mountain Winefest attendees received a commemorative tote & glass with unlimited wine samplings. The festival also has live music, artists, vendors, educational seminars, an ice carving demo, & chef demos for food & wine pairings.

Colorado Mountain Winefest was voted as the number 1 wine festival in the nation in 2017 by USA Today. So normally people come from all over the country, and even the world to attend this festival. But this year, with COVID travel safety concerns & limited capacity, people came from all over the state to attend. This years Winefest completely sold out. There were 2300 attendees today & the same number will be back Sunday for day 2.

“Due to COVID & safety protocols & wanting to produce the most safe event for our vendors, wineries, volunteers, attendees, & the community, we broke our event down to 2300 attendees & pulled back our vendors & wineries to 35 & 20 respectively,” said Shull. “To allow for increased social distancing & spacing in the park.”

Winefest benefits Western Colorado in many ways, with one being an economic driver. Local wineries, vineyards, growers, hotels, & restaurants rely on the annual festival for tourism dollars and boost in business.

For those who want to attend but missed an opening, you can still attend multiple Colorado wine week events Sunday. Such as food & wine pairings at various wineries & restaurants. To learn more, visit https://coloradowinefest.com/festival/event-schedule/

