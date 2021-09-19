Advertisement

Car found submerged in Grand Junction canal

Mesa Co. Search and Rescue helped to recover the vehicle
Authorities removed the vehicle from the canal on Sat., Sept. 18.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Authorities responded to the scene of a car submerged in the canal at 29 and G Rds. in Grand Junction around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Mesa Co. Search and Rescue did help with the recovery of the vehicle. Efforts to remove the car from the canal went into the afternoon. Colorado State Patrol and the Grand Junction Police Dept. were also on hand.

The cause and manner of the incident are under investigation, according to the GJPD.

