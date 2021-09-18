Advertisement

In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud

McCloud passed away at 46 after battling cancer
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sat., Sept. 11, Jammie Marie McCloud grew her heavenly wings at the age of 46.

She was a mother, daughter, wife and friend to so many in the Grand Valley, and to us at KJCT. She fought valiantly against cancer, and was a devoted mother to her boys Keith and Kennan and wife to her husband Brad.

We will never forget you Jammie.

