In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud
McCloud passed away at 46 after battling cancer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sat., Sept. 11, Jammie Marie McCloud grew her heavenly wings at the age of 46.
She was a mother, daughter, wife and friend to so many in the Grand Valley, and to us at KJCT. She fought valiantly against cancer, and was a devoted mother to her boys Keith and Kennan and wife to her husband Brad.
We will never forget you Jammie.
