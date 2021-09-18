In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sat., Sept. 11, Jammie Marie McCloud grew her heavenly wings at the age of 46.

She was a mother, daughter, wife and friend to so many in the Grand Valley, and to us at KJCT. She fought valiantly against cancer, and was a devoted mother to her boys Keith and Kennan and wife to her husband Brad.

We will never forget you Jammie.

