The Friday Night Blitz - Week Four, September 17
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and results from Week 4 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Montrose 35, Palisade 7
Grand Junction 7, Central 19
Olathe 0, North Fork 55
Faith Christian 10, Rifle 42
Steamboat Springs 24, Coal Ridge 6
Meeker 40, Cedaredge 6
Delta 49, Cortez 8
Roaring Fork 14, Grand Valley 35
Rangely 14, Calhan 22
Basalt 34, Glenwood Springs 14
