Viral TikTok trend encourages kids to vandalize schools

TikTok logo
TikTok logo(AP)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A viral TikTok challenge has led to damaged property and stolen items from schools, including at least four in school district 51. It’s called the “devious lick” challenge, which involves stealing school property and destroying or vandalizing school bathrooms, all for likes and follows. “Lick” is another word for stealing or a successful type of theft and D51 schools have not been immune to the destructive trend.

Grand Junction High School, Central high School, Mount Garfield Middle School, and Grand Mesa Middle School all have reported issues of vandalism. Soap dispensers, toilets, and fire alarms are generally what is destroyed during this challenge.

It has gotten so bad, TikTok removed the hash tag “Devious lick” from the app. Now when you try to search for the phrase, a message appears explaining that the content has been removed because it violates the app’s guidelines. Parents need to be hyper aware of this challenge because there are serious consequences that come along with it. The district said it plans to take serious actions against students who are found guilty, including suspension and even potential criminal charges. School resource officers with the Grand Junction Police Department are continually working with D51 when issues like this come up.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

