Small plane crash outside of Delta results in fatality

Delta County Sheriff's Office
Delta County Sheriff's Office(KKCO)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fatal plane crash in Delta County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. this morning and occurred about 10 miles northeast of Delta.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was reported dead.

DCSO, Cedaredge Fire, and the Delta County Coroner’s Office all reported to the scene of the crash.

At this time, there are no details on what cause the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

