Montrose Regional Airport celebrating six years of the Tribute to Aviation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose Regional Airport’s signature event, Tribute to Aviation, will run from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This event gives spectators the opportunity to tour aircraft, meet and talk with the pilots and crews, and get up close and personal with nearly every aircraft in the military’s fleet.

The event will feature the B-52 Boeing Stratofortress, the long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber that has been in operation since the 1950s. Along with the “Buff” over 45 military and civilian aircraft are scheduled to attend making the Tribute to Aviation one of the largest static displays in the western United States.

“Tribute to Aviation is the biggest annual event in Montrose County,” said Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold. “The airport team has been working on this event for the past year and we are excited to present an even larger display that will extend out beyond the ramp. Aviation remains a key industry and function of both today’s society and the military, and I’m proud to be able to bring this display to western Colorado to inspire local youth.”

Another new feature this year is the addition of the United States Army’s Parachute Team the Golden Knights. As the Army ambassador, the United States Army Parachute Team conducts worldwide parachute demonstrations, competitions, and tandem orientation program to connect the U.S. Army with the American public and enhance the Army’s recruiting efforts, while simultaneously providing technical expertise in support of military free-fall programs. The team will perform at 2 p.m. on both days.

The event is free to the public, includes free parking, and free autographed posters for children (while supplies last). Food, beverage, and specialty item vendors will also be present at the event.

Tribute to Aviation will take place at the Montrose Regional Airport located at 2100 Airport Rd. It is important to note, commercial flights will continue as normal during the event. Travelers are encouraged to arrive earlier than usual to accommodate for the event traffic.

Sponsors of the event include Jacobs, Atlantic Aviation, Pepsi Beverage Company, Montrose Forest Products, Horsefly Brewing Company, Montrose County, Republic Parking, Del-mont Consultants, and Western Skyways.

For more information on the event and a complete list of aircraft attending, please visit tributetoaviation.com/.

