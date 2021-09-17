Advertisement

Military and overseas voter ballots have left Mesa County

Military and overseas ballots have been sent out.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. A new study finds the expansion of mail voting did not benefit Democrats or increase turnout. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Military and overseas ballots have left the Mesa County Elections Office today.

Colorado law requires ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters 45 days before an election. 45 days out from Mesa County’s next election is this Saturday, Sept. 18.

This is due to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). UOCAVA voters may choose to have their ballot sent to them via mail or through electronic transmission.

According to the MCEO, there are 589 UOCAVA voters registered in Mesa County. 425 have requested electronic transmission, and 164 have request mail ballots.

“Ensuring that those who serve in the military and protect our right to vote have the ability to vote themselves is a value we hold dear in Colorado,” said Wayne Williams, Designated Election Official. “I’m pleased to say that the Mesa County Elections Team has all of the ballot packets ready to go. Given the challenges of new equipment and everything else that needs to be done in preparation for the election, our team has done a great job in preparing to meet this important requirement of the law.”

For more information about UOCAVA voters or to register to vote, please visit clerk.mesacounty.us/upcomingelections/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo
Roads in De Beque reopened after court ruling
District 51
School District 51 makes public comment policy changes
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare intent to merge
SCL Health announces intent to merge with Utah-based health organization, Intermountain Health
Video shows students riding in a school bus with the back door open after a mechanical issue...
Caught on camera: Moving school bus seen with emergency exit door open amid chemical leak in Pa.
CHS Parade
Central High School 75th Anniversary Homecoming parade

Latest News

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters returns to Mesa County
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Clear the Shelters
Roice-Hurst animal shelter hosts “Clear the Shelters” event
Mask mandate protest
Gunnison Watershed School District announces mask mandate
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare intent to merge
SCL Health announces intent to merge with Utah-based health organization, Intermountain Health