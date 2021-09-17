Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests connected to stolen vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests last night regarding a stolen vehicle.

According to affidavits released by the MCSO, deputies were originally executing a warrant for Reyes Meraz. Meraz had an active arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, possession of an illegal narcotic, reckless driving, and for resisting arrest.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, law enforcement located Meraz while he was driving an unmarked Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Acrin Avenue and Arlington Drive and placed Meraz into custody. The female passenger who was with him was also detained.

Originally the female passenger provided deputies with the name Jordan Olsen, but later provided her real name, Cheyenne Dean. According to the affidavit, Dean admitted to having active warrants. Deputies searched her belongings and found multiple identity and financial devices that did not belong to her, including credit and debit cards, identification cards, and social security cards.

Deputies ran the VIN on the vehicle and found it was reported stolen from the state of Wash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes stated he did not know the truck he was driving was stolen. Dean told deputies the pickup was not hers stating, “I don’t know it could be anyone’s.”

Both Meraz and Dean was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

