Nisley Elementary School showcases new Common Area Support Center.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nisley Elementary School showcased its newest Common Area Support Center on Wednesday.

The new area, funded by Alpine Bank, provided grant money to District 51 (D51).

Last year, Alpine Bank donated $50,000 to fund Social Emotional Learning (SEL) grants for D51 teachers, principals, and counselors in the spring.

The first round of grants, worth more than $25,000, was awarded in May of 2021.

To help kick off the second round of grants worth another $25,000, Nisley presented their newest area at their school by using $3,000 from the $25,000 that D51 received.

“Having a student that is struggling through the day and the teachers try things and get them to get them out of their little funk. We bring them down here, we talk to them, we give them a chance to use their large motor skills, small motor skills to reset their brains and get ready back for learnin,” said Sandy Church, Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) Behavior Coach.

Tyler Dahl, Alpine Banks Regional President, mentioned that this grant that got donated was fascinating news. He noted that Alpine Bank is thrilled to work with D51 schools and give money to help students.

D51 would like to remind those that the deadline to apply for the second round of grants is October 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.