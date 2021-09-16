Montrose Regional Airport to begin expansion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners has signed a $33 million agreement to expand the airport terminal to provide much needed space for growth. This decision comes after seven years of airport master plan meetings. At the same time as this signing, the board also signed a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for approximately $12.2 million.

“This is exciting news for Montrose Regional Airport and the entire region,” said Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold. “I am grateful to the Commissioners for their support and visionary approach to this project. This terminal expansion will help serve Montrose County for several years to come. I’d also like to recognize Colorado Flights Alliance for their contribution to our airport and the entire Western Slope of Colorado.”

Despite setbacks from COVID-19, the airport is on track to set a new record for total travelers this year and is continuously growing and serving more flyers.

“The airport is one of the largest economic contributors in Montrose County,” said Commissioner Roger Rash. “I am incredibly proud of the work of both county and airport staff over the past several years to put this project together. This project has been discussed and presented at countless public meetings and done so in a transparent and open process. This expansion will be a great addition to the airport and cements Montrose Regional Airport as a western slope hub.”

Airport and county staff will meet with FCI Constructors next week to set a construction timeline, it is estimated to take about two years to complete. During the renovations, the airport will remain fully operational.

Renderings for the new terminal design can be found here. For more information about the airport, please visit flymontrose.com.

