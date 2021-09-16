Advertisement

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Mother Teresa House Project

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A resolution was affirmed Wednesday evening at the City Council meeting for the City’s contribution for the purchase of land for the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Mother Teresa House Project.

The project is going to be a 40 unit apartment complex to house the more vulnerable population of people on the street. Such as homeless people living with addictions, illnesses, and disabilities.

This will be Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s fourth housing unit in the valley. The new building will be located on 4th & Ute Avenue.

”They’re disabled & will probably never be able to work,” says Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Director of Development & Communications Beverly Lampley. “But they need a place to be. Everyone deserves a place to be. Particularly those who are disabled among us.”

The Mother Teresa Place has been in the planning phase for over 2 years. They acquired the land Tuesday with a goal of opening the development for move in by the end of next year.

