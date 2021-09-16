Colorado Mesa University holds event to help prevent bike thefts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University held an event for students to help prevent bike thefts.

The event had a few on-campus clubs and organizations giving out bike locks and helping bike repair needs.

One of the organizations that came out was Rocky Mounts to gave free U shape bike lots to students who needed them or were looking to replace their current ones.

“U-Locks are typically just more secure than a chain or a cable lock. They are harder to cut. They are more intimidating to thieves. All bike locks are just deterrence to thieves. If the thief is determined, they will get your bike, but U-lock is a lot more intimidating. It is harder to get into; it takes longer to break into,” said Joey Early, Marketing Manager at Rocky Mounts.

Along with the on-campus clubs and organizations, the Grand Junction Police Department also attended the event.

Their main focus was to help students register their bikes with the police department. In addition, it’s to help get the bike back to its respective owner.

“We are just documenting here information from your bike, about your bike, anything that you have added onto it especially. Your information, your contact information, we throw on a registration sticker as well,” said Myles Shiftlet, a Grand Junction Police Officer.

If a bike gets stolen, students can call the Grand Junction Police Department. The police will have the records, so it will be easier for the respective owner to get them back.

