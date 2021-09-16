Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership kick off new talent initiative

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Mesa University Career Service and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership are hosting a new initiative aimed at helping connected CMU students and recent graduates with local businesses.

Organizers say the event, called the Grand Junction Passport Program, is a series of social, educational and professional networking events, geared toward helping students build relationships and gain an understanding of what life would like for a young professional in the Grand Valley.

“The Grand Valley not only has a growing and diverse set of career opportunities for CMU graduates, but it also offers an amazing lifestyle and welcoming community for young professionals,” said Tamara Krizman, CMU Career Services Director. “With the Passport Program, we intend to plant the seed for our students that this is a place where they can and want to stay post-graduation.”

“Rural communities everywhere struggle with ‘brain drain’ - when students graduate, they move to bigger cities where they perceive there to be more job opportunity and a more desirable lifestyle,” said Cilia Kohn, Director of Marketing and Communications for GJEP. “We want to prevent that from happening here by connecting businesses with students in a more engaging and creative way that also shows off the ‘westslopebestslope’ lifestyle.”

The Passport Program starts tonight, 4:30-6:00 at the Growl Agency at 750 Main Street. Event details can be found on the CMU Career Services Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.