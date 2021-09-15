Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 14th
Highlights and Scores from Softball, Boys Soccer and Volleyball
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer and more.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Softball
Central vs Fruita Monument 2-0
Varsity Boys Soccer
Fruita Monument vs Central 0-9
Varsity Volleyball
Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 3-0
