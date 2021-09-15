Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 14th

Highlights and Scores from Softball, Boys Soccer and Volleyball
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer and more.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Softball

Central vs Fruita Monument 2-0

Varsity Boys Soccer

Fruita Monument vs Central 0-9

Varsity Volleyball

Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 3-0

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction

Latest News

CMU forward Alec Fronapfel is off to a fast start, with 2 goals including a game-winner
Athlete of the Week: Alec Fronapfel
Melvin Gordon scored a 70-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a Week 1 win.
Sports Highlights - Sunday, September 12th
Durango is off to an undefeated start in boys soccer
Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 11th
Fruita Monument Football 091021
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Three, September 10