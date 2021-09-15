Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Clifford’

Clifford
Clifford(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet Clifford! He’s almost a year old, so he still has a lot of puppy energy. Clifford came to the shelter as a stray from Mesa County Animal Services. He loves to play, but he would do best in a home with patience, since he needs some manners and leash training. Roice-Hurst does recommend an introduction if you currently have a dog.

Clifford is currently up for adoption.

