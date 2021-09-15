Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy now that Paul Pitton, Vice President and District B Director, has submitted his resignation.

Those interested in applying to fill the vacancy need to submit their materials by Sept. 28. According to the district, selected candidates will be interviewed at a public meeting in time. Those interested must meet certain qualifications to be considered. Those requirements include twelve straight months of being a district elector prior to the date of appointment. Additionally, any replacement must be a resident in District B.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.