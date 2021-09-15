Mesa Co., Grand Junction eyeing improvements to North Ave. corridor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa Co. and the City of Grand Junction are working together to make North Ave. more cyclist and pedestrian friendly.

The county and the city are funding a study to get this process started. Officials are saying they want the road to allow for multiple forms of transportation. Right now, they say North Ave. is good for cars, but not as good for pedestrians or cyclists. The project is still in its early stages. The first goal: completing the study and getting a better idea of how to go forward.

According to Dana Brosig, Regional Transportation Planning Director for Mesa County, ”There are a lot of areas of North Ave. that don’t have any kind of facilities for people who are trying to walk or bike, so the idea is to improve the transit experience, but then also to improve the walkability and bike-ability of the corridor, and also also the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.”

The county tells us they are focused on making North Ave. work well for all these different forms of transportation.

