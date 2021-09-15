Advertisement

Grand Junction business owner highlighting lending, home-buying, insurance resources for Hispanic community

Rosa Cisneros says life insurance is especially important
Representatives from lending, insurance, and real estate services were at the event to inform...
Representatives from lending, insurance, and real estate services were at the event to inform the public about resources available to them.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local business owner is helping to connect the Hispanic community in Grand Junction to resources in insurance, lending, and real estate. Rosa Cisneros, who owns Lupita’s Fashion and Lupita’s Salon, wants to help break down barriers to home ownership and other goals. She hosted various organizations outside her businesses on Tuesday to highlight these resources. She says informing people on how to navigate these areas is especially important.

According to Cisneros, ”We’re hosting this event just because our Hispanic community lacks the information, so they don’t know whether they have all these resources, like insurance people, some lenders are here, and most important is insurance, because a lot of us don’t have life insurance, it’s not very common in the Hispanic community, so it’s great that we have these girls here to give them that kind of information.”

The event coincided with El Grito, or Mexico’s Independence Day, as well as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction

Latest News

Fruit Monument High School's band was the first to perform.
District 51 Marching bands hold exhibition at Stocker Stadium
Cars driving along North Ave. in Grand Junction, Colo. on Sept. 14, 2021.
Mesa Co., Grand Junction eyeing improvements to North Ave. corridor
The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including...
Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education
(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Foster Alumni Mentors hosts annual “Race For The Rest Of Us”