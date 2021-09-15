Grand Junction business owner highlighting lending, home-buying, insurance resources for Hispanic community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local business owner is helping to connect the Hispanic community in Grand Junction to resources in insurance, lending, and real estate. Rosa Cisneros, who owns Lupita’s Fashion and Lupita’s Salon, wants to help break down barriers to home ownership and other goals. She hosted various organizations outside her businesses on Tuesday to highlight these resources. She says informing people on how to navigate these areas is especially important.

According to Cisneros, ”We’re hosting this event just because our Hispanic community lacks the information, so they don’t know whether they have all these resources, like insurance people, some lenders are here, and most important is insurance, because a lot of us don’t have life insurance, it’s not very common in the Hispanic community, so it’s great that we have these girls here to give them that kind of information.”

The event coincided with El Grito, or Mexico’s Independence Day, as well as Hispanic Heritage Month.

