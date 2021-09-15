Advertisement

District 51 Marching bands hold exhibition at Stocker Stadium

The event kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Fruit Monument High School's band was the first to perform.
Fruit Monument High School's band was the first to perform.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 marching bands took over the field at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on Tuesday evening to put on an exhibition.

The event formally kicked off at 7:30 p.m. The stands were filled with friends and family members supporting those performing. The exhibition gave District 51 bands to show off their skills and hard work. After the various bands all walked over to the field, each school had their own time in the spotlight and performed a set.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Woman missing for nine days found dead
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction

Latest News

Representatives from lending, insurance, and real estate services were at the event to inform...
Grand Junction business owner highlighting lending, home-buying, insurance resources for Hispanic community
Cars driving along North Ave. in Grand Junction, Colo. on Sept. 14, 2021.
Mesa Co., Grand Junction eyeing improvements to North Ave. corridor
The Board of Education met on the evening of Sept. 14 to discuss a variety of items, including...
Paul Pitton resigning from Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education
(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
Foster Alumni Mentors hosts annual “Race For The Rest Of Us”