Colorado A.G. announces StubHub is refunding Coloradans more than $3 million

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Attorney General, Phil Weiser has announced Colorado is one of nine states and the District of Columbia receiving a refund from StubHub Inc. as part of a settlement after many events were canceled due to the pandemic, but many people never saw their money returned.

According to the a.g.’s office, this settlement ensures that StubHub will return $3,120,442 in refunds to 8,688 Coloradans.

“The pandemic impacted all Coloradans, many of whom were looking forward to events and experiences that were canceled as we all worked to keep each other safe and healthy,” Weiser said. “Consumers should not be out of their money when a service they paid for was never provided. My office is committed to protecting consumers, and we will continue to take action to ensure that consumers, like those of Stubhub, receive the refunds they are owed.”

The a.g’s office says, StubHub, one of the largest ticket reselling marketplace in the country, initially refused to pay refunds to customers for things such as concerts, sporting events and other such events which were ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.

Typically, under it’s “FanProtect Guarantee”, StubHub offered full refunds to consumers for tickets paid, if their event got canceled. But that was not the case in March 2020, when events were canceled.

StubHub reversed its decision in May 2021, following a coordinated investigation from several states and notified customers they were would receive full refunds, unless they chose to keep it as a credit on their account.

As part of the settlement, StubHub is now required to disclose any modification made to its refund policies. The company must honor those policies when events are canceled and quickly process refund requests from customers when events are canceled.

If you purchased tickets to an event that was canceled due to the pandemic, but have not yet been contacted by StubHub, and believe you may be entitled to a refund, you can contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or the Colorado Department of Law at 800-222-4444.

