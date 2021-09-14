Woman missing for nine days found dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, Sept. 13, in the afternoon, San Miguel Deputies responded to a welfare check call at the Deep Creek area outside Telluride. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased woman in a vehicle parked at the Deep Creek Trailhead.

According to a Facebook post made today by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the San Miguel County Coroner identified the woman as 30-year-old Hannah Israel of Ophir. She had been missing for the past nine days.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that this afternoon, Hannah Israel of Ophir was found dead in her car at the Deep Creek Coral,” said the San Miguel County Coroner. “Hannah had been missing for the past 9 days, unfortunately our worst fears were confirmed.”

