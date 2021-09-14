Advertisement

Woman missing for nine days found dead

Stock Photo: Police Lights
Stock Photo: Police Lights(FOX19 NOW)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, Sept. 13, in the afternoon, San Miguel Deputies responded to a welfare check call at the Deep Creek area outside Telluride. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased woman in a vehicle parked at the Deep Creek Trailhead.

According to a Facebook post made today by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the San Miguel County Coroner identified the woman as 30-year-old Hannah Israel of Ophir. She had been missing for the past nine days.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that this afternoon, Hannah Israel of Ophir was found dead in her car at the Deep Creek Coral,” said the San Miguel County Coroner. “Hannah had been missing for the past 9 days, unfortunately our worst fears were confirmed.”

For more information on the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, please visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis
Scott McInnis appointed as Mesa County Director for the Colorado River District
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
Crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks
A group of townhomes was recently constructed in the downtown area of Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction City Council nearing final affordable housing strategy