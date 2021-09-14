Scott McInnis appointed as Mesa County Director for the Colorado River District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sept. 13, Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis and Janet Rowland voted 2-0 and elected Scott McInnis as the Mesa County Director for the Colorado River Water Conservation District.

“I am honored to serve on the Colorado River District Board of Directors as the Mesa County designee,” McInnis said. “The protection of water is vital to Mesa County’s agricultural producers, economy, and way of life.”

In his almost 30 years of working in public service, McInnis boasts knowledge of various water issues that qualify him even more for his new position. With his legislative service, McInnis has worked closely with the River District, which considers the amount and water right seniority of the Colorado River. McInnis was also a partner with the Delaney and Balcomb law firm, which at the time, was legal counsel for the Colorado River District.

In addition to his new position, McInnis served as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, he served as the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee. McInnis has also served as a U.S. Congressman for six terms, where he served on the Natural Resources Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

