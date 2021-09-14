GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 7:30 this morning, there was a crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks near Exit 26 (22 Road). One lane of I-70 traffic headed eastbound was blocked, but both eastbound lanes are now open.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, one semi ran into the other causing damage.

CSP says the driver who was at fault was cited for careless driving. CSP also says paraphernalia was found in the same driver’s truck. Due to the finding of paraphernalia, troopers took the driver into custody and had his truck towed to be searched at an impound.

