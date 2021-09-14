Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during...
Springsteen’s popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
VIDEO: Man kicks woman down escalator in NY subway station
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden: Keep Newsom or get Trump