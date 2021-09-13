Advertisement

Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board on Monday recommended the governor commute the death sentence of convicted killer Julius Jones, who has maintained his innocence in a case that has garnered national attention.

The board voted 3-1 to recommend Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison after one of its five members recused himself. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will ultimately decide the fate of Jones, who claims he was framed for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones’ case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

___

This story has been updated to correct the second paragraph to say that board recommended his sentence be commuted to life in prison, not life without parole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.
What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended

Latest News

Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets