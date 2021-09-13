Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.
What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended
Fruita Monument Football 091021
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Three, September 10

Latest News

CDPHE says 75% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose
Colorado state leaders celebrate statewide pandemic milestone
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules