Grand Valley Transit celebrates 21 years of service

Grand Valley Transit is celebrating twenty one years of service.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Transit is celebrating twenty one years of service. Back in February OF 2000, Mesa County launched Grand Valley Transit, a system that was created in partnership with City of Grand Junction, City of Fruita, and Town of Palisade. Now after 21 years of service they are delighted about all they’ve accomplished and continue to find innovative ways to make transportation easy.

New innovative programs are being added all time. Grand Valley transit is the biggest user of the compressed natural gas in the county. It is recaptured from the waste water treatment facility so it’s a net zero fuel source for them. They’ve also created a new student program for those attending D51 schools. They provide free transportation for all middle school and high school kids from May until August. The goal is to help local students have more accessibility to summer employment, seasonal camps, and recreation activities.

Last year Grand Valley Transit turned 20, but the county was unable to celebrate due to Covid. This year Mesa County will host a 21st anniversary celebration that will coincide with the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies conference. They see this as a great way to celebrate the importance of transit in communities throughout Colorado.

