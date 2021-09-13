Advertisement

Campaign launched to ensure Colorado families have access to child tax credit

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early this morning, Governor Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, and the state of Colorado announced a new campaign that will allow eligible Colorado families to receive Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments.

Now through Friday, Oct. 15, there is a online applicable available in English and Spanish for families to use. After the 15th, the IRS will only accept paper applications, so families should take advantage of this online application while it is still available. The online application allows families to directly file a 2020 simplified tax return with the IRS so they can claim all eligible advance CTC and stimulus payments.

“The life-changing Child Tax Credit provides up to $3,600 per child that hardworking families can use to join after-school activities or purchase everyday items like groceries, school books, or gas,” said Governor Polis. “We want every Colorado family that is eligible to take advantage of this historic opportunity to build a brighter future for their children and our communities.”

“The Child Tax Credit is already boosting economic security for Colorado families, and we need to ensure that every eligible family receives these important benefits,” said Senator Bennet. “Governor Polis and his administration understand the value of these payments, and I’m grateful for their support to get every eligible Coloradan signed up. This will enable Colorado families to make rent, buy groceries, and afford school supplies as they continue to navigate the pandemic and our economy continues to recover.”

Colorado residents without social security numbers can also claim the Child Tax Credit and other beneficial tax credits, but only if they first apply for an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). To learn more about the benefits of ITINs and how to apply for one, they can visit TaxOutreach.org/tax-filing/itin.

