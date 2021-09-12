Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 11th
Highlights and Scores from Soccer, Football, and Tennis
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from across the Western Slope on Saturday, September 11:
Varsity Boys Soccer
Grand Junction 2, Durango 4
CMU Men’s Soccer
Northwest Nazarene 1, Mavericks 2
CMU Women’s Soccer
Minot State 2, Mavericks 1
Varsity Football
Rifle 48, Lincoln 0
Grand Valley 7, Gunnison 17
Olathe 6, Wiggins 53
NCAA Football
Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7
Western Slope Open Tennis
Grand Junction wins singles B bracket
Grand Junction wins doubles B bracket
Fruita runner-up singles C bracket
