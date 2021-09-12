Ninth annual Spirit of the Valley Walk ‘n Roll 5K Run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the 9th annual Spirit of the Valley Walk ‘n Roll 5K Run. It took place outside St. Matthews Church in Grand Junction.

The event brings together both able-bodied and disabled participants. After the run, participants enjoyed a breakfast, a silent auction, live music, and a bouncy house for kids.

Proceeds benefit the VA Recreational Therapy Program which relies solely on donations. The program introduces local disabled vets to community recreational programs, such as fishing, swim lessons, kayaking, & biking.

”The money that comes allows the VA to provide Recreation therapy opportunities for veterans to help enrich their lives, be engaged in the community, live beyond their disability, & live a positive, healthy lifestyle,” said VA Recreation Therapist Ryan Keyes.

This year, the VA of Western Colorado Executive Director, Richard Sagueiro also spoke to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

