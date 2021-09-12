Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) introduced a new rule for boaters at Highline Lake State Park to prevent wakes in the water.

The new rule, called Wakeless Wednesdays, was designed to help give smaller watercraft like kayaks or paddle boats a chance to enjoy the water.

CPW stated that on busy days, where there are many boats on the water, it could create many wakes that make it harder for small watercraft to navigate.

The rule goes into effect in November, but since there are no boats on the water, it will be implemented on March 1, 2022. The new rule states that all boaters must not create wakes in the water at Highline Lake State Park on Wednesdays.

CPW states that around 5 miles per hour will not create wakes that will disobey the rule.

Wednesdays became the day to not have wakes from boaters because Wednesday, based on data, is the least busy day of the week.

If boaters create wakes on Wednesdays after the new rule takes effect, possible citations can be issued.

