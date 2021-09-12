Club 20 holds Fall Conference in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Club 20, a coalition of various individuals and groups from 20 Western Colorado counties, held its fall conference in Grand Junction on Friday and Saturday.

Among the topics discussed today, the location of the bureau of land management headquarters. A representative from the BLM addressed the conference. She said the agency is reviewing the move from DC to Grand Junction and working to ensure the BLM can fulfill its responsibilities as best as possible. A Grand County Commissioner and Club 20 Chair shared his thoughts with us on the matter.

“I think that those decisions should be made by people that first hand experience the area that they live in,” said Club 20 Chair Merrit Linke. “And those personnel can see first hand the negative and positive impacts of decisions that they make instead of somebody a thousand miles away that’s saying ‘this is what we should be doing out in the west.’”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert addressed the conference among other speakers.

