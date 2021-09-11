What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unemployment benefits ended September 4th. But now what can local job seekers and employers expect to see moving forward?

According to Express employment, a staffing company located in Grand Junction & Montrose, they have not seen an increase in job seekers since the fourth, and they are seeing a record high number of open jobs varying in experience level. Compared to 2019, they are only seeing half of the amount of applicants, even though unemployment has doubled since then.

”It’s an employees market right now,” said Express Employment CEO & President Nina Anderson. “Maybe that’s where we’re headed. Maybe employees are going to start saying here’s what I really need to go back to work. Maybe it’s not just about wages. Maybe it’s about more flexibility, additional days off during the year.”

The CEO says she did not see an increase in job seekers the last time unemployment benefits ended last year. So she does not expect to see an increase this time either, but she is hopeful it might change later this year.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.