Advertisement

What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended

Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.
Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unemployment benefits ended September 4th. But now what can local job seekers and employers expect to see moving forward?

According to Express employment, a staffing company located in Grand Junction & Montrose, they have not seen an increase in job seekers since the fourth, and they are seeing a record high number of open jobs varying in experience level. Compared to 2019, they are only seeing half of the amount of applicants, even though unemployment has doubled since then.

”It’s an employees market right now,” said Express Employment CEO & President Nina Anderson. “Maybe that’s where we’re headed. Maybe employees are going to start saying here’s what I really need to go back to work. Maybe it’s not just about wages. Maybe it’s about more flexibility, additional days off during the year.”

The CEO says she did not see an increase in job seekers the last time unemployment benefits ended last year. So she does not expect to see an increase this time either, but she is hopeful it might change later this year.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21
19-year-old accused of stealing law enforcement vehicle causing multiple accidents
County Employee Belinda Knisley formally charged with second degree burglary and cybercrime
Belinda Knisley formally charged
Other Respiratory Viruses Circulating in Mesa County
Other respiratory viruses circulating in Mesa County
Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to...
Respiratory illnesses circulating Colorado
Two men seen helping an injured man
Two men help assault victim

Latest News

American Red Cross volunteer Mary Kay looking at photos from her deployment to NYC following 9/11
A Red Cross Volunteer’s experience helping after 9/11
Governor Polis provides update on COVID-19
Governor Jared Polis urges Coloradans to get vaccinated
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out