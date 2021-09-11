Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office holds “Badges with Buckets” event for Special Olympics Colo.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office partnered with Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays to support Special Olympics Colorado Friday evening. “Badges with Buckets” underscores the sheriff’s office support for the organization. According to the MCSO, the event featured “great food and music.”

The event ran from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.

