Two D51 schools hold 9/11 ceremonies in honor of 20th anniversary

Two D51 schools held remembrance ceremonies in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Two D51 schools held remembrance ceremonies in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two D51 schools held remembrance ceremonies in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Both Orchard Mesa Middle School as well as Scenic Elementary observed the day with poetry readings, flag raisings, and of course a moment of science for those who were lost on that day.

Although the children in schools today were not alive to remember the events that occurred on September 11th 2001, the schools feel it’s all about recognizing the impact that one day had on the country and how it changed the world forever.

Local police officers and firefighters were also invited to the ceremonies so that they may be honored for their service. They were presented with flowers as well as thank you cards from the kids.

