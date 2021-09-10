National food safety education month
September marks National Food Safety Education Month-- taking on how to prevent foodborne illness.
According to the FDA’s website, the federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness annually – that’s about 1 in 6 Americans each year.
Stefany Busch with Mesa County Public Health gave us some tips for keeping things clean and safe in the kitchen.
