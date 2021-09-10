Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks about purple hearts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had a meeting on September 1 and 2 that discussed many topics, including purple hearts.

CPW states that anyone with a purple heart license plate can get into all state parks for free.

CPW has allowed purple heart people in the parks for free before, but the meeting was to reinsure that it is still in effect.

“Excited to implement those new regulations. Just wanted to let folks know that if you have the purple heart license plates already, I think you just need to show those as you go through the gate,” said Travis Ducan, Statewide Public Information Officer.

You will get a tag that will hang off your rearview mirror. CPW also mentions that you can register your purple heart plates online by visiting their website.

