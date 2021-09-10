Advertisement

Colorado Department of Transportation annouced next campaign

Police arrest driver after sobriety test
Police arrest driver after sobriety test(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced its next campaign for the upcoming fall season.

The campaign begins on September 10 and lasts until September 13 to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

CDOT expects to reduce impaired drivers with Fall Festival Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Enforcement campaign.

CDOT mentions that last year alone, during the Fall Festival, 90 law enforcement officers arrested 1457 impaired drivers from September 11 - October 28.

CDOT states that more officers will be doing checkpoints across the state during this year’s fall festival.

CDOT raises campaigns through commercials, radio, and social media to encourage users not to drink and drive.

You can find out locations of sobriety checkpoints by visiting the CDOT website.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Name revealed of child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
County Employee Belinda Knisley formally charged with second degree burglary and cybercrime
Belinda Knisley formally charged
Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21
Investigation underway after law enforcement vehicle stolen
Daniel Granberg, of Montrose, Colo., pictured above.
Daniel Granberg, 24, of Montrose, Colo., passes away atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia
Other Respiratory Viruses Circulating in Mesa County
Other respiratory viruses circulating in Mesa County

Latest News

James M. Robb State Park Connected Lakes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks about purple hearts
Sign of Beaconfest at Grand Junction Convention Center
Beacon senior news held their annual event
September 11, 2001
Remembering 9/11 through a survivor’s eyes
Biker enjoying the outdoors
Grand Valley Bike Month