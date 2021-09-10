Colorado Department of Transportation annouced next campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced its next campaign for the upcoming fall season.

The campaign begins on September 10 and lasts until September 13 to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

CDOT expects to reduce impaired drivers with Fall Festival Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Enforcement campaign.

CDOT mentions that last year alone, during the Fall Festival, 90 law enforcement officers arrested 1457 impaired drivers from September 11 - October 28.

CDOT states that more officers will be doing checkpoints across the state during this year’s fall festival.

CDOT raises campaigns through commercials, radio, and social media to encourage users not to drink and drive.

You can find out locations of sobriety checkpoints by visiting the CDOT website.

