Bureau of Land Management concludes horse gatherings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Land Management have concluded horse gathering operations in the Sand Wash Basin.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the BLM announced they finished gathering operations within the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area (HMA). Although the BLM finished gathering on HMA, they will continue gathering operations on private and public lands outside the HMA in an attempt to gather small, scattered bands of horses roaming the area.

The BLM has been working in collaboration with the Sand Wash Basin Advocacy Team. Together they identified 50 horses, 25 studs and 25 mares, to be released back on to the HMA after treating the mares for fertility control. These horses are set to be released on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Last week, Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Reis urged the BLM to freeze the gathering.

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis released the following statement regarding the conclusion of the HMA horse gathering:

“The positive announcement today that the Sand Wash Basin wild horse roundups would end early show how federal and state governments can potentially work together. While I wish this roundup hadn’t even started, I’m encouraged by the opportunity to chart a more humane course for our state’s beloved wild horses. The outpouring we heard shows how much people care for the wellbeing of these iconic Colorado animals, and our administration can play a key role in engaging people who can work together to ensure the health and wellbeing of Colorado’s wild horses for generations to come.”

