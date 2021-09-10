19-year-old accused of stealing law enforcement vehicle causing multiple accidents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two multiple vehicle accidents occurred Thursday afternoon, one involving a stolen De Beque Marshal’s vehicle.

According to the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 9, around 2 p.m., a De Beque Marshal’s Office Code Enforcement Vehicle was reported stolen during a traffic stop. The initial traffic stop occurred near Mile Marker 68 while traveling westbound on I-70.

One of the individuals involved in the traffic stop reportedly stole the Marshal’s vehicle. A chase ensued and there was a pursuit made by law enforcement. The suspect crashed the Marshal’s vehicle near Beavertail Mountain Tunnel. According to Colorado State Patrol, this first accident involved three vehicles.

MCSO reports the suspect abandoned the law enforcement vehicle at the scene of the first crash and then carjacked a Chevy Cruze that had stopped to help. The suspect continued to travel westbound on I-70, driving upwards of speeds reaching 110 mph.

MCSO, CSP, De Beque Marshal’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife all responded to this incident by shutting down I-70 exits to prevent the car from driving into town. Ultimately the driver crashed just west of the Palisade exit (Exit 42) on I-70. One passenger sustained minor injuries from this accident. CSP reports that the second accident involved two vehicles and a camper trailer.

The driver was identified as Jordan Cruz, 19, of Colorado Springs. Cruz was detained and transported to the hospital as a precaution. He was then released from the hospital and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The case is currently under investigation by the MCSO and Cruz is facing multiple charges. Additional charges are pending from the De Beque Marshal’s Office related to the initial traffic stop.

Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21 (David Jones | David Jones)

