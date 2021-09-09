Two men help assault victim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who helped a person who was assaulted last month.

MCSO obtained surveillance footage which shows the two men, who were riding motorcycles, stop to help an injured man lying in the street in the 2900 block of Piano Lane the evening of Saturday, Aug. 7. Unfortunately, the surveillance footage is not clear enough for investigators to identify the two men, so the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help.

Autoplay Caption

If you have any information about the identity of the two motorcycle riders, please contact the MCSO by submitting a tip through this link or by calling (970) 242-6707.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.