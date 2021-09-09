Advertisement

State health officials emphasizing the importance of contact tracing as new infections rise

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -As the coronavirus Delta variant continues to spread through communities, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is emphasizing the importance of contact tracing and asking everyone to cooperate with local health officials to curb the spread of the virus.

CDPHE says local health agencies play a critical role in contact tracing, getting information to people who have either tested positive for the virus, or have been exposed to someone who is infectious. They may also direct people to resources about isolating and quarantining to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“Contact tracing is an important tool in our public health tool box to help minimize disease transmission,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said. “Through contract tracing, case investigators are able to quickly provide isolation and quarantine instructions, which prevents additional contacts from contracting COVID-19.”

Earlier this year, local health agencies received funding through the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity cooperative agreement in an effort to increase case investigation and resources for effective contact tracing. Those funds are intended for investigation, contact tracing, outbreak investigation and testing efforts.

